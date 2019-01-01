Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
WATCH: SNY's Keith Hernandez talks with Jerry Seinfeld about his famous episode and Larry David

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 6m

SNY's Keith Hernandez sat down to talk with comedian Jerry Seinfeld about how the former Mets first baseman landed on an episode of Seinfeld.

