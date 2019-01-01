Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
50158540_thumbnail

Díaz pitches in with Puerto Rico relief efforts

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 51s

When a catastrophic earthquake struck his native Puerto Rico early on the morning of Jan. 7, Edwin Díaz felt nothing as he slept in his home in Maunabo, a small town near the island’s southeastern coast. He awoke to phone calls from his parents and...

Tweets