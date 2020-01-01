Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Happy Birthday to the Underrated Lefty, Jon Matlack

by: Barry Duchan Mets Merized Online 20s

Jon Matlack's career record of 125-126 may be as mediocre as you can get, but Matlack was a much, much better than average major league pitcher. In fact, he was one of the very finest left-handed

