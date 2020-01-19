New York Mets
New York Mets Should Hire an Experienced Manager This Time
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 6m
The idea of Carlos Beltran coming back as the New York Mets’ manager, redeeming his legacy from the Adam Wainwright curveball that ended the 2006 NLCS, and leading the Mets to a championship …
