Mets Matters: It’s Been A Bizarre Offseason

Also basically the same uniforms forever. One red, one blue. Just love the way they got some of the big stuff right a long time ago and have never messed with a good thing.

Tyler Kepner There’s something so cool about the two pro teams in Kansas City: both have had their own, terrific outdoor stadiums for decades, in the same complex, and they’ve never given in to corporate names. And I love that the whole thing is named for Harry S. Truman.