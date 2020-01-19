New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets reopen Starling Marte trade talks with Pittsburgh Pirates
by: Leen Amin — Elite Sports NY 1m
The Mets have reengaged in trade talks with the Pirates regarding outfielder Starling Marte.
Tweets
-
RT @kidclanc: Game day ready on the East coast with my @49ers !!! #49ersfaithful #Packersvs49ers #GoNiners #Niners #ninersnation #SuperBowlLIV #NinerGang #SanFrancisco49ers @dailystache https://t.co/zTAI5muh23Blogger / Podcaster
-
Someone check on Uncle Cam...If you’re going to be there Sunday, this is the required energy. #LetsGo #ChiefsKingdom @Chiefs https://t.co/9PYXoV2zXSBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Who you all rooting for?Game day ready on the East coast with my @49ers !!! #49ersfaithful #Packersvs49ers #GoNiners #Niners #ninersnation #SuperBowlLIV #NinerGang #SanFrancisco49ers @dailystache https://t.co/zTAI5muh23Blogger / Podcaster
-
Patrick Mahomes hung around the Mets for two years as a kid (1999-2000) and they made the postseason both years. Probably not a coincidence.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Justice for middle relievers.Congrats to @PatrickMahomes and the @Chiefs. #SuperBowlLIV #LGM https://t.co/kgz4cA0taOBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Disappointed that Kwon Alexander wasn't named after the Rod Tidwell line from Jerry Maguire.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets