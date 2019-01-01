New York Mets
Latest on Mets manager candidate Dusty Baker: Focused on Astros
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog
After mutually parting ways with Carlos Beltran, the Mets are searching for a new manager. Here's the latest...
"I talked to Mr. (Astros owner Jim) Crane and he made me feel I had a chance if I wanted it" Dusty Baker has not heard from the Mets or Red Sox and is focused on the Astros https://t.co/oGc0ufiV4QTV / Radio Network
-
#SportsXtra a bit late @fox5ny due to #NFCChampionship ...on right after news with my special guest: #Isles Legend Mike Bossy. I’ll also talk #SuperBowlLIV, #Giants hires, #Mets fallout & have u watched #KillerInsideTheMindOfAaronHernandez ? EP of Doc @KevinGArmstrong in studio.TV / Radio Personality
-
-
Longtime #SFGiants staffer and current #Mets bench coach on radar for #RedSox in manager search https://t.co/hGrZIFyZUCBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets have yet to call either John Gibbons or Buck Showalter. Both are candidates in Houston, as is Dusty Baker. Mets and Astros apeear to be generally shopping at different places.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
