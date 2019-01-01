Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
50169809_thumbnail

Mike Piazza shouts out Patrick Mahomes, son of former Mets teammate, after Chiefs' win

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' performance in Sunday's AFC Championship Game, a 35-24 win over the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium, resonated with more than just the average NFL fan.

Tweets