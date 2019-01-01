Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
50175163_thumbnail

Who should the New York Mets turn to now after Carlos Beltran steps down?

by: Alex Morosoff Empire Sports Media 2m

The New York Mets were affected by the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal, and now they're without a manager.

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Mets Booth @MetsBooth 7m
    21.
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    keith blacknick @Mediagoon 8m
    I am saying this as a Mets Fan advocate and not one of the guys who runs the @QBConvention. I do not have faith that the Mets fan fest is going to go off without any hitches. I do hope I am wrong though.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    New York Post Sports @nypostsports 10m
    "First come, first served" https://t.co/F8BndtRxOd
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Richard Deitsch @richarddeitsch 11m
    NEW MEDIA COLUMN: Everything Jessica Mendoza says about the Mets as an ESPN analyst I already took under the most skeptical prism. As she heads forward on-air, that skepticism now extends to pretty much anything outside of game analysis. Item No. 1 https://t.co/ysIaNTJt09
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 11m
    If going internal, IMO Luis Rojas is the best choice. Has managed all over the system, knows the Mets org front to back. He is incredibly popular amongst players here and also brings an analytical mindset to the job. Already has a working relationship w FO. A good fit.
    Andy Martino
    Wondering why u haven’t heard about Mets and Buck, Dusty, Gibbons? As reported Friday, they see benefit to staying internal. Someone who has been in offseason planning, helped new coaches onboard etc. External not ruled out but the timing creates an opening for Rojas/DeFranceso.
    Minors
  • profile photo
    Rich MacLeod @richmacleod 12m
    If they’re dedicated to staying internal, Hensley Meulens deserves the Mets job.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • More Mets Tweets