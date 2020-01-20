New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Morning News for January 20, 2020
by: Richard Staff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m
Your Monday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Tweets
-
21.TV / Radio Network
-
I am saying this as a Mets Fan advocate and not one of the guys who runs the @QBConvention. I do not have faith that the Mets fan fest is going to go off without any hitches. I do hope I am wrong though.Blogger / Podcaster
-
"First come, first served" https://t.co/F8BndtRxOdBlogger / Podcaster
-
NEW MEDIA COLUMN: Everything Jessica Mendoza says about the Mets as an ESPN analyst I already took under the most skeptical prism. As she heads forward on-air, that skepticism now extends to pretty much anything outside of game analysis. Item No. 1 https://t.co/ysIaNTJt09Beat Writer / Columnist
-
If going internal, IMO Luis Rojas is the best choice. Has managed all over the system, knows the Mets org front to back. He is incredibly popular amongst players here and also brings an analytical mindset to the job. Already has a working relationship w FO. A good fit.Wondering why u haven’t heard about Mets and Buck, Dusty, Gibbons? As reported Friday, they see benefit to staying internal. Someone who has been in offseason planning, helped new coaches onboard etc. External not ruled out but the timing creates an opening for Rojas/DeFranceso.Minors
-
If they’re dedicated to staying internal, Hensley Meulens deserves the Mets job.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets