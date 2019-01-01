Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
47422112_thumbnail

Latest on Mets manager candidate Eduardo Perez: Astros are interested

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

The Mets are currently searching for their next manager after mutually parting ways with Carlos Beltran, and ESPN analyst Eduardo Perez is a top candidate to replace him. Here is the latest news on Perez...

Tweets