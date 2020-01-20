New York Mets
Marcus Stroman on Astros’ sign stealing: ‘S--- makes sense now’ - New York Daily News
by: Bradford William Davis — NY Daily News 17m
The Mets right-hander chimed in on Houston’s stolen valor in another comment under the same video post-MLB ruling on the matter.
