Watch 'Yo' go: Céspedes sprinting in rehab

by: Matt Kelly MLB: Mets 4m

Here’s an encouraging sight for Mets fans on a frigid Monday in New York: Yoenis Céspedes is working his way into baseball shape. The Queens slugger tweeted out a video of his offseason workout in Port St. Lucie, Fla., which showed him sprinting,...

