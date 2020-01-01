New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets prospect Blaine McIntosh named Tennessee high school baseball player of the year
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
Blaine McIntosh, the Mets' 13th round selection at the 2019 MLB Draft named Tennessee player of the year.
Tweets
-
I’m starting to hear about who might be at the Mets fanfest through a trustworthy source. So far 3 confirmations. One guy fans will be happy with. Two are “okay”.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Hello_Davey: Mets really should be acting fast on this mgr hire. All these candidates we're interviewed at least 500 times each during the first search.... Would show everyone they are forging ahead regardless of what happened re Beltrán. I think stalling keeps that narrative lingering.Super Fan
-
Tweeted out my HOF ballot last month. Have always believed no one should hide without revealing theirs.In the mail today. Had 4 open spots from last year and filled them. (Used to be a "small Hall" voter, but 10 again). @NotMrTibbs https://t.co/kt8JJMxuePBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AMBS_Kernan: The Captain is on call. My Column https://t.co/oJVkAoQfooBlogger / Podcaster
-
"He’s kind of come out of his shell this year." https://t.co/fgQkzZukExBlogger / Podcaster
-
calories while traveling do not countBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets