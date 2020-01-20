Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
50189910_thumbnail

Yoenis Cespedes drops video that will make Mets fans go crazy

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 5m

Yoenis Cespedes is running, and there is no wild boar in sight. The oft-injured Mets outfielder tweeted a video Monday showing him running, taking batting practice and catching fly balls at the

Tweets