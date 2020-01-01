Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Yoenis Cespedes Running, Hitting and Fielding In Port St. Lucie

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 5m

The comeback starts now.Mets' outfielder Yoenis Cespedes took to Twitter on Monday, posting a video of himself doing it all: running, batting and fielding.https://twitter.com/ynscspds/stat

