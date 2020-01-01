Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
49134416_thumbnail

What time, TV, channel is Baseball Hall of Fame 2020 announcement ceremony? (1/21/20) | Live stream, watch Derek Jeter get announced online - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

The Baseball Hall of Fame will announce the members of its Class of 2020 in a ceremony on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 (1/21/20). Jeter could become the second player to be unanimously inducted into the Hall of Fame after former teammate Mariano Rivera...

Tweets