What time, TV, channel is Baseball Hall of Fame 2020 announcement ceremony? (1/21/20) | Live stream, watch Derek Jeter get announced online - nj.com
by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3m
The Baseball Hall of Fame will announce the members of its Class of 2020 in a ceremony on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 (1/21/20). Jeter could become the second player to be unanimously inducted into the Hall of Fame after former teammate Mariano Rivera...
Tweets
-
Jeter's postseason record -- on the biggest stage, against the best opponents. 158 games 200 hits 302 total bases 111 runs .308 average .374 OBPBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @GusTheDonutMan: I can’t wait!! #LFGM🍎Blogger / Podcaster
-
We continue our weekly look back at the 2000 #Mets. This week we revisit the starting rotation and the workhorses that made it a productive fivesome. #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/qKmYi3whIuBlogger / Podcaster
-
Some writers have weaponized HOF's character clause into a disqualifier for some candidates -- Clemens, Bonds, etc. So it stands to reason: It should have as much positive bearing for players as it can be a negative. This is one of many reasons Jeter should get in unanimously.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Morning Briefing: Arenado Not Happy With Rockies https://t.co/yTYde6b3Ge #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Mets prospect Tim Tebow got married! https://t.co/9k6QeFhzHrBlogger / Podcaster
