In 2018, Cespedes’ hard hit rate was 46.2% & his average exit velocity was 90.8 mph. I agree with Mike; I’m not worried about his bat but what he can offer in the OF. And that’s why it was speculated that if a trade were to transpire it would make sense for him to go to the AL.

Michael Mayer Yoenis Cespedes hit .262/.325/.496 with 121 wRC+ in 2018 with two bad heels. I certainly think it’s possible he has some value left in his bat, question becomes how does he move in the outfield after multiple surgeries.