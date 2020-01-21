New York Mets
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Mets prospect Tim Tebow got married!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
That’s how I imagine today going. There are four days until the Fan Fest and NO DETAILS yet. Mets Prospect Tim Tebow (#15) got married! People magazine reports Tebow married former Miss Universe winner Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in “an intimate sunset...
New York Mets rumors: Wright has a “coaching position” and won’t manage the Mets, the “King” and more https://t.co/NhS7cI32CdBlogger / Podcaster
Nolan Arenado is reportedly unhappy with the #Rockies. The #Mets should try to trade for him. No question about it. Such unhappiness also reduces the Rox leverage. However, I still don’t know if the Mets can afford to deal the chips required. And, the opt out needs to go.Blogger / Podcaster
MEDIA COLUMN: Everything Jessica Mendoza says about the Mets as an ESPN analyst I already took under the most skeptical prism. As she heads forward on-air, that skepticism now extends to pretty much anything outside of game analysis. Item No. 1 https://t.co/ysIaNTJt09Beat Writer / Columnist
In 2018, Cespedes’ hard hit rate was 46.2% & his average exit velocity was 90.8 mph. I agree with Mike; I’m not worried about his bat but what he can offer in the OF. And that’s why it was speculated that if a trade were to transpire it would make sense for him to go to the AL.Yoenis Cespedes hit .262/.325/.496 with 121 wRC+ in 2018 with two bad heels. I certainly think it’s possible he has some value left in his bat, question becomes how does he move in the outfield after multiple surgeries.Blogger / Podcaster
Maybe he shows a little something in spring training and the Mets trade him to an AL team. With future earnings at stake, he'd probably amenable to that and waive his no-trade clause. Contract is certainly more palatable at this point to pull off a trade.Yoenis Cespedes hit .262/.325/.496 with 121 wRC+ in 2018 with two bad heels. I certainly think it’s possible he has some value left in his bat, question becomes how does he move in the outfield after multiple surgeries.Beat Writer / Columnist
"This decision, with the expectations of the #Mets and with the division that they’re in, is going to be of paramount importance for the future of the GM." Boomer and Gio on how crucial this hire is for Brodie Van Wagenen's future. @WFANmornings LISTEN: https://t.co/JlbNe1gekTTV / Radio Network
