New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets: The case for Luis Rojas as a manager candidate
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 6m
Luis Rojas is one of the strongest internal candidates to take over the New York Mets' manager position for the 2020 season
Tweets
-
Felix Hernandez had essentially the same xFIP as Michael Wacha last year. He was also in the same division as the team that was cheating (his 2.13 HR/9) was a career high. Wacha got a guaranteed deal and can earn 10x more than Felix. Curious.King Felix Hernandez signs NRI deal with Braves. $1,000,000. Will try for 5th starterBlogger / Podcaster
-
He is out for at least spring training https://t.co/fduvT9rUncBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @diamond_florida: Great week for families at the Diamond LPGA. Diamond Resorts makes dreams happen. #FrankViola #SweetMusic #MLB #Mets https://t.co/iP3ZZ9EqSWMinors
-
January Baseball Things really has become my new favorite reality show.Feeling is still that Mets are hopeful of choosing a manager within the next few days. Still have not heard of a single external candidate (that's not to say there definitely aren't any). You want an opinion? Terry Collins for 1 year is best internal option they have.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets, their 22nd manager Carlos Beltran, and the voyage of the damned if they didn’t. https://t.co/EkfssgytjIBlogger / Podcaster
-
This is clever and fun.Time for a little Derek Jeter hit history. Pick a number between 1 and 3,465Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets