New York Mets

Metsblog
Mets players, including Jeff McNeil, have spoken highly of Luis Rojas: 'I think he'd be a tremendous manager'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 27s

Quality control coach Luis Rojas has been getting plenty of buzz as the Mets conduct their second managerial search of the offseason.

