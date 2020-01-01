Do Not Sell My Personal Information

IBWAA Elects Derek Jeter to the Hall of Fame

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 4m

He was the only candidate to receive the required 75%. That other writers group announces its results later in the day. Jeter received 95% of the vote 152 out of 160 ballots.

