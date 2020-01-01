Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
50213424_thumbnail

Baty, Vientos Among Baseball’s Top Third Base Prospects

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 5m

Underscoring what has become a strong position within the organization, Mets farmhand Brett Baty was named the sixth-best third base prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, while Mark Vientos w

Tweets