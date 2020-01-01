Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Minors
45583680_thumbnail

Brett Baty Named Sixth-Best Third Base Prospect

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Minors 3m

Underscoring what has become a strong position within the organization, Mets farmhand Brett Baty was named the sixth-best third base prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, while Mark Vientos was li

Tweets