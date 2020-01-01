Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Ripple effects of what a healthy Yoenis Cespedes could mean for Mets in 2020

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

When the offseason began, the thought of Yoenis Cespedes contributing to the 2020 Mets was a pipe dream. Then he started hitting bombs. Then his contract was restructured to incentivize him making it back on the field. Then he started running.

