New York Mets

Mets Merized
Shoebox Memories: Mike Piazza 2002 Topps Chrome Gold

by: Carl Aridas Mets Merized Online 55s

In this off-season edition of Shoebox Memories, we take a look back at the 2002 Topps Chrome Gold card of Mike Piazza.The 2002 Topps Chrome was a 660-card chromium-stock partial-parallel of th

