New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets interested in Yoenis Cespedes, Jed Lowrie trades
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 25s
The New York Mets are getting set for the start of spring training next month, and Yoenis Cespedes is figuring into their plans for the first time in a while. But that may not last long. SNY's Andy Martino said on Tuesday that the Mets would be...
Tweets
-
The #Braves included a Statcast nugget in their press release on the Marcell Ozuna signing & I’m loving it.#Braves Sign OF Marcell Ozuna: https://t.co/HjXjrPGSRkBlogger / Podcaster
-
Ozuna will go back on free agent market again next year, this time without a qualifying offer @JeffPassan 1stBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Braves looking to replace the offensive production they lost from Josh Donaldson. Not a bad guy to bet on for a one year deal.Outfielder Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves are in agreement on one-year, $18 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JonSeda: Looking forward to an exciting night of #Boxing for a great cause! Hope you can join us! 👊🏻 #NationalItalianAmericanSportsHallOfFame https://t.co/eO8atqfmw5TV / Radio Personality
-
"You have an opportunity to get Nolan Arenado, you've got to think about it." @JoeandEvan debate whether the #Mets should pursue a deal for the Rockies' star: https://t.co/53Wx8OcaSPTV / Radio Network
-
It took 31 years to find out who Deep Throat wasBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets