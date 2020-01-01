Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Baseball Hall of Fame 2020: Controversial ex-Phillies, Red Sox ace Curt Schilling snubbed again - nj.com

by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

Ex-Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox ace Curt Schilling, a three-time World Series champion, belongs in the Hall of Fame on merit, but can’t seem to convince voters.

