Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
48321420_thumbnail

MLB News: Marcell Ozuna Signs One-Year Deal With Braves

by: Lindsay Moran Mets Merized Online 1m

The Atlanta Braves signed Marcell Ozuna to a one-year, $18 million contract on Tuesday, according to Jeff Passan. The 29-year-old had a strong market amid his free agency, with the Reds, White Sox

Tweets