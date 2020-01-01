Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets narrow managerial search to Luis Rojas, Hensley Meulens, and Tony DeFrancesco

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

SNY's Andy Martino notes that while there's a chance another candidate could still enter the mix, the Mets 'see benefits of going internal.'

