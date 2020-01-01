Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Wagner's HOF vote trajectory promising

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3m

Among the most intriguing subplots to the 2020 Hall of Fame vote was the ballot total for Billy Wagner, who nearly doubled his support from 16.7 percent in 2019 to 31.7 percent this year. Widely considered one of the best closers in Major League...

