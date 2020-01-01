New York Mets
Derek Jeter Not Being Unanimous Is Meaningless
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 3m
If you’ve been to Cooperstown, you’ve assuredly seen the plaques of the players inducted into the Hall of Fame. When you look at them, you’ll see how they’re arranged –…
Tweets
Yep!Instead of talking about Jeter’s one missing vote, discuss the fact that Buck O’Neill, Don Newcombe and Gil Hodges are not in the Hall of Fame while Bud Selig, Bobby Cox and Tom Yawkey are!Blogger / Podcaster
They believe he's made for this moment https://t.co/VB5kCQ3ihqBlogger / Podcaster
RT @mike_petriello: I have no idea who didn't vote for DJ & wouldn't be surprised if we never found out. We never found out 3 who left Griffey off, either. (Which makes some of the "they just did it for attention!" criticism fall flat.) BBWAA voted to make all ballots public, but HOF rejected it.Beat Writer / Columnist
It only gets tougher https://t.co/NdjVXMAyW9Blogger / Podcaster
New Post: Rene Rivera Returns On Minor League Deal https://t.co/z8vBRX3nwG #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
Mariano Rivera, Robinson Cano, and many other teammates of Derek Jeter took to social media to congratulate the shortstop on his Hall of Fame induction https://t.co/QF128y783jTV / Radio Network
