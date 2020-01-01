New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Reportedly Down To 3 Managerial Candidates
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 5m
It continues to look likely that the Mets' next manager will come from within the organization. They're deciding among a …
Tweets
-
This was not an effort of a playoff-hopeful team https://t.co/6h411NOBjUBlogger / Podcaster
-
He's come a long way in a short time https://t.co/Gp1oPOs9wSBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NJ_Politics: Hollywood welcome in N.J. as Murphy approves 5 years of film tax credits https://t.co/y0y9i5KHTLBlogger / Podcaster
-
They couldn't stop him https://t.co/FAwgJauSMbBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Reportedly Down To 3 Managerial Candidates https://t.co/KTqScGjjMrBlogger / Podcaster
-
Agreed. We're reporters, aren't we? The whole point is that we're supposed to stand for transparency and accountability. If you're afraid you can't suitably stand up for your vote, you shouldn't have one.Hall of Fame voters should attach their names to the ballot. Vote for who you want, but have the gumption to defend it. The fans and players deserve to know.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets