New York Mets prospect Blaine McIntosh wins Todd Helton Award
by: Leen Amin — Elite Sports NY 1m
Mets prospect Blaine McIntosh receives the Todd Helton Award as the best high school baseball player in Tennessee.
Tweets
-
This was not an effort of a playoff-hopeful team https://t.co/6h411NOBjUBlogger / Podcaster
-
He's come a long way in a short time https://t.co/Gp1oPOs9wSBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NJ_Politics: Hollywood welcome in N.J. as Murphy approves 5 years of film tax credits https://t.co/y0y9i5KHTLBlogger / Podcaster
-
They couldn't stop him https://t.co/FAwgJauSMbBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Reportedly Down To 3 Managerial Candidates https://t.co/KTqScGjjMrBlogger / Podcaster
-
Agreed. We're reporters, aren't we? The whole point is that we're supposed to stand for transparency and accountability. If you're afraid you can't suitably stand up for your vote, you shouldn't have one.Hall of Fame voters should attach their names to the ballot. Vote for who you want, but have the gumption to defend it. The fans and players deserve to know.Beat Writer / Columnist
