Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
50230685_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Predictions for today

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Today I am super-busy.  Historically, on my busiest days the Mets (who probably have my ical bugged) announce all sorts of things.  Here’s what I see happening today.  Actual Fan Fest details come out.  We now know deGrom, Alonso, Rosario and Matz...

Tweets