Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
50231134_thumbnail

2020 Hall of Fame: Larry Walker has hilarious take on being elected with Derek Jeter - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

Larry Walker had a funny comparison on the feeling of being second fiddle going into the Hall of Fame in the same class as Yankees great Derek Jeter.

Tweets