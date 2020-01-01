Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
50232171_thumbnail

5 (absolutely insane, yet possible) reasons 1 writer left Yankees’ Derek Jeter off Hall of Fame ballot - nj.com

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

Trying to get into the (probably crazy) mind of the one Hall of Fame voter who left New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter off his ballot.

Tweets