Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets 360

Wednesday catch-all thread (1/22/20)

by: Other Mets 360 4m

A couple of days ago, MetsBlog posted video of Yoenis Cespedes working out in Port St. Lucie. The video showed him running, taking BP and making a fun catch with a rifle throw. Not bad for a guy wh…

Tweets