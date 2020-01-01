New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Miami Marlins Won’t Be A Pushover in 2020
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 39s
Since Derek Jeter spearheaded the purchase of the Miami Marlins in 2017, the team has largely been the laughingstock of the National League East.Jeter quickly became the face of the Marlins an
Tweets
-
Great job by the Mets, Mets Alumni Whatever Its Called Board and congrats to Jon Matlack! I like this whole “we have a history” thing the Mets have been doing.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Has Jon Matlack been elected to Mets Hall of Fame? Sure looks it. https://t.co/R0iFziLwd7Blogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Horrible Mets Starter Jacket https://t.co/5WH9IL7MtbBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Quinnipiac Baseball has released its 2020 schedule as it looks to defend the 2019 MAAC championship. Highlights: • Season opener: 2/14 @ UTSA • Three '19 NCAA Tournament opponents: Miss. St., CCSU, Florida A&M • Home/MAAC opener: 3/21 vs. Siena • MAAC Tournament: 5/20-23Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Rsouthard26: @DannyMatlack @Mets @metspolice @Mediagoon Matlack into Mets HOF announcement for FanFest possible?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DannyMatlack: Congrats to my pops who just turned 70 and also just got inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame :-) #JonMatlack #mets #nymets #metshalloffame #dad @mets @ Citifield Stadium https://t.co/FdMMrKCci8Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets