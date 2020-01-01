New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo hopes to ‘reconnect’ with WFAN’s Mike Francesa - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1m
Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and Mike Francesa ruled the airways for almost two decades on WFAN. Their relationship since the split has been frosty, to say the least.
Tweets
-
Great job by the Mets, Mets Alumni Whatever Its Called Board and congrats to Jon Matlack! I like this whole “we have a history” thing the Mets have been doing.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Has Jon Matlack been elected to Mets Hall of Fame? Sure looks it. https://t.co/R0iFziLwd7Blogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Horrible Mets Starter Jacket https://t.co/5WH9IL7MtbBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Quinnipiac Baseball has released its 2020 schedule as it looks to defend the 2019 MAAC championship. Highlights: • Season opener: 2/14 @ UTSA • Three '19 NCAA Tournament opponents: Miss. St., CCSU, Florida A&M • Home/MAAC opener: 3/21 vs. Siena • MAAC Tournament: 5/20-23Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Rsouthard26: @DannyMatlack @Mets @metspolice @Mediagoon Matlack into Mets HOF announcement for FanFest possible?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DannyMatlack: Congrats to my pops who just turned 70 and also just got inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame :-) #JonMatlack #mets #nymets #metshalloffame #dad @mets @ Citifield Stadium https://t.co/FdMMrKCci8Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets