Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com

Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo hopes to ‘reconnect’ with WFAN’s Mike Francesa - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and Mike Francesa ruled the airways for almost two decades on WFAN. Their relationship since the split has been frosty, to say the least.

Tweets