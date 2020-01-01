Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

cbc.ca
50242978_thumbnail

Luis Rojas nears multi-year deal to manage Mets, says GM

by: Mike Fitzpatrick CBC Sports 6m

The New York Mets are finalizing a multi-year agreement with quality control coach Luis Rojas to make him the team's manager, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Wednesday.

Tweets