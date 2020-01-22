Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
Who is Luis Rojas? New Mets manager is rising star with baseball in his blood

by: Kevin Kernan New York Post 8m

Why Luis Rojas as the new Mets manager? Rojas, 38, is highly regarded in baseball circles and has strong baseball genes as one of Felipe Alou’s 11 children. Alou, 84, a former star player and

