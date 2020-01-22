New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Set to Hire Luis Rojas as Manager
by: Kevin Armstrong — NY Times 4m
Rojas, who has spent more than a decade rising in the organization, spent last season as the Mets’ quality control coach.
Tweets
-
Give the man a HOF jersey! "How do I look?"Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I have to say, Quality Control Coach sounds like a pretty cool gig...Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Brodie Van Wagenen said Yoenis Céspedes' hitting progression is such that he'll be ready to go for spring training from an offensive standpoint. He continues to build his progression running, catching fly balls, etc.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
If Mets trade Cespedes, how many HR will he hit for his new team?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Was struggling to form a take here, until @keithhernandez said something wise. Now my opinion is, please give me more time to form an opinion on Luis Rojas. Here's some info on the hiring process too https://t.co/hkFx5eZX5GBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I think that would have happened by now, if it was going to happen. #SayNoNimmoI want Marte, but I fear the Mets are going to be more willing to grossly overpay to try to distract from the Beltran firing.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets