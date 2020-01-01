Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
50244963_thumbnail

Can we please have more time to form an opinion on Mets' Luis Rojas hire?

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 36m

With the wildly different takes on Luis Rojas that have surfaced during a week of reporting rolling around in my head, it was hard to form an opinion on the Mets' managerial choice.

Tweets