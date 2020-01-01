Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
50244964_thumbnail

WATCH: SNY's Keith Hernandez reacts to Mets hiring Luis Rojas

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 35m

The Mets have named Luis Rojas their next manager, and SNY's Mets game analyst Keith Hernandez was very straight-forward with his reaction.

Tweets