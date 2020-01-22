Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
50245301_thumbnail

Pete Alonso, Marcus Stroman react to Mets’ Luis Rojas hire

by: Howie Kussoy New York Post 28m

Luis Rojas has already secured the most important endorsements of all. Upon the news of the 38-year-old becoming the next Mets manager, multiple players took to Twitter to share their enthusiasm for

Tweets