New York Mets

Blogging Mets
Mets to Hire Luis Rojas as Manager

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 3m

The Mets apparently have a new manager their third in just a few short months! Brodie Van Wagenen said Wednesday he is negotiating a multi-year deal with Luis Rojas. Fire Sale?

