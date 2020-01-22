Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Phillies sign four veterans, including Neil Walker and Francisco Liriano; Yankees add reliever - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder @MattSnyderCBS Jan 22, 2020 at 5:49 pm ET • 2 min read CBS Sports 3m

Here's the latest from the MLB hot stove

Tweets