Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
50249394_thumbnail

Mets Shouldn’t Trade Cespedes Just To Clear Salary

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 27s

Andy Martino of SNY reported on Tuesday that the New York Mets are still trying to trade Yoenis Cespedes and Jed Lowrie before Opening Day in order to clear their salaries.In the case of Cespe

Tweets