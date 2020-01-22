Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
50250998_thumbnail

Mets hiring Luis Rojas gets seal of approval from Bruce Bochy

by: Kevin Kernan New York Post 4m

Bruce Bochy knows managing. He is the epitome of managerial experience and success — three World Series championships over a five-year period with the Giants — and he believes Luis Rojas has what

Tweets