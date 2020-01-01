Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
50251484_thumbnail

Van Wagenen: Cespedes Ready To Hit in Spring Training

by: Mia Perlman Mets Merized Online 7m

Yoenis Cespedes's comeback is in full swing!According to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News,  Mets' general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said that Cespedes "hitting progression has reach

Tweets